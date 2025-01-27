Transport for Wales announces opening of brand new transport hub

Transport for Wales (TfW) will officially open its brand new bus interchange in Rhondda Cynon Taf this week in readiness for Stagecoach to begin operating bus services from the site.

On Thursday (January 30) customers will be able to explore the new Porth Bus Interchange facility before the site launches services on Sunday (February 02).

A team of customer ambassadors will be on hand at the interchange’s grand opening to provide information about the new facility and its services.

Modern

TfW has worked closely with Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, who secured the multi-million-pound funding for the project through the UK Government’s Levelling Up fund and the European Regional Development Fund.

The interchange’s development involved demolishing several buildings, selecting a main contractor and facilitating the construction phase of the modern transport hub.

Once opened, it’ll be operated by TfW with Stagecoach running their local bus services from the interchange.

It features seven bus bays, improved cycling facilities and a new ticket office for purchasing rail tickets.

It also features toilet facilities, a new taxi rank and customer information screens that display live departure times.

Metro

The opening of this new facility, along with the introduction of brand-new tri-mode trains on the Treherbert line from January 2025, will transform travel within the region as part of the South Wales Metro.

In addition to the opening of the bus interchange, TfW and Stagecoach will shortly launch a new integrated rail and bus ticket for communities in the Rhondda Fach.

More information on this new ticketing option will be available soon.

Marie Daly, Chief Customer and Culture Officer at TfW, stated: “We’re looking forward to welcoming customers to see the new facility and learn about the bus services on offer. We appreciate the patience of the local community and are delighted to open the facility on Thursday.”

Convenient

Councillor Andrew Morgan, Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, added: “The modern bus interchange is a central project of our Porth Regeneration Strategy and will be a regionally-important facility – taking advantage of the town’s location as a gateway to both Rhondda valleys, and more frequent services via the Metro.

“The hub will bring bus and rail services together, making it more convenient for commuters who need to catch the train for one part of their journey and the bus for another. It will aim to tackle several barriers such as walking between sites, having to buy more than one ticket, and waiting between services.

“We acknowledge there has been a prolonged delay in getting the facility ready to open, and that it has been much awaited by residents. However, I’m pleased these brand-new facilities will soon be available, with the opening arrangements now agreed.”

