Transport for Wales backs fund helping children attend summer camps

Transport for Wales has renewed its support for a scheme helping children from all backgrounds attend summer camps ahead of this year’s Urdd Eisteddfod in Ynys Môn.

‘Cronfa Cyfle i Bawb’ (Fund for All) provides children from across Wales with the opportunity to attend the Urdd residential centre’s summer camps.

TfW is backing the initiative for the second consecutive year, and the partnership “ensures that cultural milestones and the celebration of the Welsh language are accessible to all”

Passengers travelling to the Eisteddfod, which will be held at Anglesey Showground from 23 May – 29 May, are encouraged to look out for the iconic Mistar Urdd train.

The specially branded class 197, which was unveiled to coincide with the 2025 Urdd Eisteddfod, has become a “beloved” sight for passengers.

TfW will also be on the Maes at the event, and will share its stand with infrastructure partners Network Rail. Visitors will be able to learn about recent timetable changes and the importance of railway safety.

Lowri Joyce, Head of Welsh Language at Transport for Wales said: “We are thrilled to be back at the Maes for another year.

“Seeing the Mistar Urdd train out on the tracks always brings a smile to our passengers’ faces, and we are equally proud to support the ‘Fund for All’ initiative for a second year.

“Ensuring that every child in Wales has the chance to participate in these cultural milestones is at the very heart of what we do.”

TfW and the Urdd encourage visitors to choose sustainable travel options when travelling to the Eisteddfod at Anglesey Showground. For more information visit: Travelling to Eisteddfod yr Urdd | Urdd Gobaith Cymru