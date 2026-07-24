Transport for Wales boosts rail and bus services for National Eisteddfod

Nation Cymru staff

Transport for Wales has strengthened several services across rail and bus throughout west Wales to make sure that getting to this year’s Eisteddfod in Llantwd is as easy and sustainable as possible.

The National Eisteddfod is the pinnacle of the Welsh cultural calendar. It’s a truly unique event that moves between north and south Wales each year and a vibrant celebration of Wales’ language and culture.

Taking place in Llantwd, North Pembrokeshire, from 1 – 8 August 2026, Eisteddfod y Garreg Las marks the 850th anniversary of the very first Eisteddfod held at Cardigan in 1176.

To support Eisteddfod goers, Transport for Wales has enhanced rail, bus and on-demand travel options to ensure a smooth journey to the Maes:

Rail Services: Extra morning, afternoon and evening services to/from Fishguard Harbour, creating seamless connections for passengers travelling from Cardiff, Swansea and further afield to connect to the T5 bus to the Maes.

Increased frequency for the TrawsCymru T5: An hourly frequency between Cardigan and Fishguard will take passengers directly to the Eisteddfod

Catch the T5 bus straight to the Eisteddfod – Transport for Wales

Poppit fflecsi: The service covers the area between Fishguard and Cardigan including the Eisteddfod Maes in Llantwd, as well as the area to the south as far as Crymych

Pembrokeshire | Transport for Wales

Shuttle bus: A free dedicated shuttle bus service will operate between Carmarthen station and the Maes provided by Cymru Coaches.

Parking at Carmarthen station will be limited and passengers are encouraged to use train services to connect with the dedicated Maes shuttle.

Lowri Joyce, Head of Welsh Language at Transport for Wales said: “We’re delighted to play our part once again in helping visitors reach the Eisteddfod Maes. We’ve built a truly multi-modal travel package and we would encourage passengers to take advantage of these extra rail and bus links to enjoy a greener, and easier journey to the Eisteddfod in Llantwd.

“Our team will be on the Maes at start of the week, so please come over and say hello. Whether you’re competing or just visiting, we hope you have a fantastic week enjoying what the Eisteddfod has to offer!”

Betsan Moses, Chief Executive Officer of the National Eisteddfod said, “Once again this year, we encourage our visitors to travel to the Eisteddfod Maes by public transport.

“We are proud of our close collaboration with Transport for Wales and thank them for the additional services offered to make the experience easier for Eisteddfod-goers.”

TfW will also be present on the Maes on Monday and Tuesday (3 and 4 August) at the Welsh Government stand to chat to visitors and assist with travel questions.

For more information visit – Wales’ Eisteddfod | Transport for Wales

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