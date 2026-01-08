Transport for Wales detail widescale service cancellations and alterations ahead of Storm Goretti

Rail passengers are advised to expect alterations and cancellations on Thursday due to a Yellow and Amber warning for snow and wind across the Wales and Borders network.

While train services are planned to run as normal on Thursday morning, passengers are advised that from around 15:00 on Thursday and into Friday morning (8 / 9 January), Network Rail and Transport for Wales will introduce service alterations and will close parts of the railway network as weather conditions deteriorate, in order to keep passengers and staff safe.

A yellow weather warning for snow is in place from 15:00 on Thursday until 12:00 on Friday, with up to 20cm of snow possible in some areas. Strong winds of 40-50mph are also forecast, increasing the risk of fallen trees and additional disruption. Snow may also turn to sleet or rain at times, bringing a risk of localised flooding.

Snow, ice and freezing temperatures can significantly affect the railway, particularly points, signalling equipment and track conditions. Decisions on line closures will be made based on real-time weather conditions and safety assessments, with further updates issued as the situation develops.

Service alterations

The Cambrian Coast line (Machynlleth to Pwllheli) will be suspended from the start of service on Thursday.

From 15:00 on Thursday 8 January, no trains will be able to operate on the following routes:

Llandudno Junction to Llandudno – suspended.

Llandudno Junction to Blaenau Ffestiniog – suspended.

Wrexham to Bidston – suspended.

Craven Arms to Swansea service (via Heart of Wales Line) – suspended

Services west of Carmarthen – suspended

Maesteg and Ebbw services – suspended

Vale of Glamorgan and Barry line – suspended.

Cardiff to Penarth line – suspended

From 15:00 on Thursday 8 January, a reduced timetable will be introduced, with the following services operating:

1 train per hour (tph) Carmarthen – Cardiff Central

1 tph Cardiff Central – Crewe

1 tph Shrewsbury – Holyhead

1 train every two hours Shrewsbury – Aberystwyth

1 train every two hours on the Shrewsbury to Crewe local service

1 tph Birmingham International – Shrewsbury

1 tph Cardiff Central – Gloucester

1 tph Chester – Manchester

Core Valley Lines changes from 15:00 include 1tph between:

Treherbert – Cardiff Central

Merthyr Tydfil – Cardiff Central

Rhymney – Cardiff Central

A half hourly service between:

Coryton – Cardiff Bay

Rail replacement services will not be able to run during the closures due to road conditions.

Network Rail teams are already taking a range of preventative measures ahead of the storm, including:

Inspecting key drainage sites to ensure they are clear

Checking points heating systems, as points can jam in snowy conditions

Organising additional runs of snow and ice treatment trains and snow ploughs

Arranging chainsaw teams to be on shift throughout the storm to respond quickly to fallen trees

Transport for Wales colleagues are also preparing for the weather by ensuring platforms are gritted, trains are ready for icy conditions, and by working closely with Network Rail to adapt service patterns as the storm develops.

Passengers are strongly advised to check their journey before travelling and throughout the day and allow extra time for their journeys. Rail tickets for Thursday, 8 January can be used for travel up to Sunday, 11 January.

Nick Millington, Route Director at Network Rail Wales and Borders said: “Storm Goretti is expected to bring challenging conditions from Thursday afternoon and overnight, including snow, ice and strong winds, which can have a significant impact on the railway.

“While services are expected to run as normal on Thursday morning, from mid-afternoon onwards we anticipate the need to close some lines to keep passengers and our colleagues safe.

“Our teams are working around the clock, alongside train operators, to prepare the network and respond quickly as conditions change. We’d urge passengers to check before they travel and plan ahead, particularly on Thursday night and Friday morning.”

Patrick Allinson, Head of Control Operations at Transport for Wales added: “We’ve already seen a lot of snow across our network at the start of this year, and with Storm Goretti forecast to bring further challenging conditions.

“We are working closely with Network Rail to monitor the situation across the network. We’re asking passengers to take extra care when travelling to and from stations, as platforms, steps and car parks may be slippery.”

Passengers should check the latest travel information at https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/ and https://livemap.tfw.wales/