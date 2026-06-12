Transport For Wales encourages music fans to plan ahead for summer concerts

Nation.Cymru staff

Music fans heading to Cardiff this summer for a fantastic line up of live music should plan their journeys in advance, as thousands of people make their way to the capital.

With Take That and Metallica taking the stage at the Principality Stadium, alongside the return of Blackweir Live featuring Lewis Capaldi and Pitbull, and a packed summer of events at Cardiff Castle, train services are expected to be significantly busier than usual throughout June and July.

To help get music fans home safely, TfW has strengthened capacity on key routes and scheduled later services to accommodate attendees.

Post-event queuing systems will be in place at both Cardiff Central and Cardiff Queen Street stations.

The following station arrangements will be in place, and fans are urged to familiarise themselves with the queuing systems before they travel:

Principality Stadium Concerts (Take That & Metallica): Passengers heading to the Valleys or to the Vale of Glamorgan will be directed to Cardiff Queen Street, while a mainline queueing system will be at Cardiff Central. Queueing will start from 21:45 at both stations.

Blackweir Live & Cardiff Castle Concerts: While services will still be busy, Valleys and the Vale of Glamorgan passengers can use either station for their journey home.

For all Blackweir Live concerts, Cathays station and the station bridge will close at 22:00. Passengers will be directed to either Cardiff Central or Cardiff Queen Street stations.

Georgina Porter, Customer Delivery & Events Planning Manager at Transport for Wales said: “With a great line-up of summer events across our network, we want everyone to enjoy the concerts. Rail services are expected to be busy, and we are doing everything we can to support that by strengthening our services where possible and adding later trains to get people home.

“Our teams will be available at our stations to support and keep you moving safely. All we ask is that you plan ahead, check the details of your last train home and please treat our teams with the kindness and respect they deserve, diolch.”

Passengers are strongly reminded to allow plenty of time for their journeys and to purchase their rail tickets in advance via the TfW app or website.

For more information visit – Events | Transport for Wales