Transport for Wales freezes rail fares until 2027

Rail fares on Transport for Wales services will be frozen for the next year, the Welsh Government has announced.

From 1 March, passengers travelling on TfW trains will pay the same prices as they do now, with the freeze applying to all regulated and unregulated fares.

That includes advance singles, return tickets, season tickets and the operator’s tap in, tap out pay-as-you-go system.

Announcing the move ahead of St David’s Day, Eluned Morgan described it as one of the most generous rail fare offers since devolution began, aimed at easing cost-of-living pressures and encouraging more people to travel by train.

“I am delighted that all rail fares on TfW are going to stay at their current price for the next year,” she said.

“This gives certainty to passengers at a time when many are struggling with the cost of living.

“Freezing the cost of fares is our latest step in making travelling by train more attractive and cheaper.”

The First Minister said the decision built on significant investment in Welsh rail infrastructure, including £1.1bn to upgrade the Core Valleys Lines and develop the South Wales Metro, as well as £800m spent on new trains capable of carrying 80% more passengers.

“More people are choosing to travel by train in Wales, services are growing faster and they are more reliable,” she added.

Transport for Wales became the first train operator outside London and the South East of England to introduce tap in, tap out ticketing. The system, which automatically calculates the best fare for a journey, has already been rolled out across stations in south east Wales as part of the Metro project.

According to the Welsh Government, more than three million journeys in the past year have benefited from reduced costs through the simplified ticketing system. A wider rollout across north Wales is expected to begin later this spring.

Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, said the freeze complemented broader measures to improve affordability across public transport.

“This is fantastic news for passengers,” he said.

“Alongside new trains, better services and a generational investment in Welsh rail, this fare freeze complements our action to deliver more affordable bus fares and the young person’s fare cap.”

Rovers

The freeze will apply to both regulated fares — which include standard class season tickets, off-peak and anytime tickets — and unregulated fares such as advance, group and family tickets, as well as rovers and rangers.

Ministers say holding fares steady for 12 months is intended to provide stability for passengers while supporting modal shift from car to rail as part of wider climate goals.

The freeze take effect from 1 March, with current fare levels remaining unchanged until at least spring 2027.