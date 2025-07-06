Transport for Wales introduces improvements for the TrawsCymru T5 service

Transport for Wales has announced a range of improvements to public transport in the West Wales region.

Richards Bros has been awarded the contract to operate the T5 TrawsCymru service, connecting key communities across West Wales.

The new contract will be introduced in two phases, with the first phase beginning on Sunday 20 July 2025, and the second on Sunday 31 August 2025.

Year-round service

The first phase will see the introduction of a year-round Sunday service on the T5. This will significantly improve weekend travel options for both residents and visitors. In addition, a revised Sunday timetable on the T1 will be introduced, offering greater flexibility and convenience for passengers.

The second phase includes several major upgrades:

Increased frequency on the T5 Monday to Saturday service, moving to an hourly timetable throughout the day.

Later evening journeys, improving access for those travelling for work, education, or leisure.

Introduction of new distance-based fares, offering fairer pricing and better value for passengers.

Launch of a new Aberystwyth–Aberaeron Day Ticket, allowing unlimited travel on both the T1 and T5 services.

Passengers can also look forward to the introduction of brand new vehicles on the T5 route from March 2026, improving comfort, accessibility, and environmental performance.

Reliable

Transport for Wales has shared their commitment to delivering a modern, reliable, and accessible bus network that supports sustainable travel and strengthens regional connectivity.

Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration at Transport for Wales, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Richards Bros to deliver these exciting improvements to the T5 TrawsCymru service.

“The enhancements being introduced will make it easier for people to travel for work, education, and leisure, while also supporting our sustainability goals.”

Simon Richards, Director, Richards Bros commented: “We’re proud to have been awarded the contract to operate the T5 service and look forward to working with TfW to deliver a high-quality, dependable service for passengers across West Wales.

“These improvements, including more frequent journeys and new fare options, will make a real difference to the communities we serve. We’re especially excited about the introduction of new vehicles in 2026, which will offer a more comfortable and environmentally friendly travel experience.”

For more information, visittfw.wales or follow @Transport_Wales on social media.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

