Transport for Wales is launching unlimited rail travel passes this summer to encourage people to travel sustainably when exploring Wales’s beauty.

From the charming harbour town of Tenby to Harlech Castle in the north, customers can experience unlimited off-peak rail travel with our four or one-day passes.

Passes also include travel on selected TrawsCymru bus routes – providing customers with more connections and route options.

Unlimited travel

The Explore Wales, Explore North and Mid Wales and Explore South Wales offer 4 days of unlimited rail travel over an 8-day period, while the Explore West Wales and Explore Cambrian offer unlimited travel for one-day.

Victoria Leyshon, Partnership Marketing Manager at TfW said:

“Wales is a beautiful country to explore with lots of attractions and these unlimited rail passes provide visitors and local people with the opportunity to explore using the railway.

“The selection of passes available allow customers to travel from North Wales to South Wales with stops in between, or simply to explore just one region. There’s a pass available for everyone and we hope to encourage people to use them and travel sustainably.”

Passes are available on the TfW website or app, and from ticket offices or onboard from a conductor.

