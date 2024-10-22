Transport for Wales issue statement on Powys train crash

Transport for Wales have issued a statement following a crash between two trains in Powys.

One passenger died and 15 were taken to hospital following the collision near Llanbrynmair in Powys shortly before 7pm on Monday night.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

All remaining passengers were evacuated.

The trains, which were both Class 158s operated by TfW, were the 6.31pm service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and the 7.09pm service from Machynlleth to Shrewsbury.

The rail operator issued a statement on Tuesday morning.

Collision

TfW said: “At 7.29pm on Monday 21 October, two TfW trains were involved in a low speed collision near Llanbrynmair in Powys, Mid Wales.

“Sadly one passenger has passed away, and a number of other people are being treated for injuries at nearby hospitals. Our first thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who has lost his life, as well as all the other people involved in this incident.

“The Cambrian railway east of Machynlleth will be closed while specialist teams continue their investigations, and we urge passengers not to travel to this part of the network.

“We’re extremely grateful to the emergency services who attended the scene and helped our passengers and staff in challenging circumstances.

“we are working closely with other agencies, including emergency services, to understand how this incident happened and they will have our full support.”

Disruption

Wales’ Transport Secretary Ken Skates said: “Sadly, a man has died following the collision and 15 others have suffered injuries which are not believed to be life threatening or life changing. Our thoughts are with all those involved.

“The Cambrian Railway east of Machynlleth will be closed while specialist teams continue their investigations, and Transport for Wales urge passengers not to travel to this part of the network.

“I am extremely grateful to the emergency services who attended the scene and helped our passengers and staff.

“The safety of our passengers and staff is, as always, our key priority. Transport for Wales are working closely with all agencies, including emergency services and Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB), to understand how this incident happened and they will have my full support.”

Slippery

Earlier on Monday TfW advised passengers that its services were running at reduced speeds through Dovey Junction station – which is on the same line – because previous trains reported the track was “extremely slippery”.

The operator suspended all services on the separate Heart of Wales line on Tuesday “until further notice” due to “poor rail conditions”.

Leaves cause major disruption every autumn when they stick to damp rails and become compressed by train wheels.

This creates a smooth, slippery layer similar to black ice on roads, reducing trains’ grip.

Speed restrictions are often imposed in an attempt to reduce accidents such as the crash between two trains outside a tunnel near Salisbury, Wiltshire, in October 2021 which left 13 passengers and one driver requiring hospital treatment.

A South Western Railway (SWR) train slipped on crushed leaves, causing it to slide past a stop signal and smash into the side of a Great Western Railway service.

The SWR train was a Class 159, which is in the same family as the 158s.

The last incident in which a passenger died following a collision on Britain’s railways was the derailment of a ScotRail train which hit a landslip in heavy rain in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, in August 2020.

A passenger, driver and conductor died, and six other people were injured.

Crash

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said she was “incredibly sorry” to hear about the train crash in Wales.

She said: “I’m incredibly sorry to hear one man has died and many others were injured in the train crash in Powys.

“My thoughts are with all of those involved, and their families.

“I also want to thank the emergency services who responded so quickly last night and remain on the scene.

“Safety on our railways is my absolute priority and we are working at pace with Transport for Wales and Network Rail to understand what happened and how we can better prevent it going forward.”

