Transport for Wales issues travel guidance for Six Nations matches

Transport for Wales has issued guidance for fans planning to use public transport to visit the Welsh capital for Six Nations matches.

Three matches will take place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, including Wales v France on 15 February, Wales v Scotland on 21 February, and Wales v Italy on 14 March.

TfW, who said 2026 promises to be “another extraordinary year of high-profile events”, are currently working with industry partners to ensure all fans get to and from the games safely.

In particular, TfW will be providing additional capacity where possible on key routes across the network.

A full queuing system will be in place for the first two home fixtures, Wales v France (Sunday 15 February) and Wales v Scotland (Saturday 21 February).

Queues for mainline rail services will operate on Central Square, while queues for Valleys services will be located to the rear of the station.

Passengers are encouraged to purchase a rail ticket before entering a queuing system. Pay as you go is currently available on TfW and Cross Country services across the South Wales Metro network, though it is not available on Great Western Railway (GWR) services.

Passengers using this method should tap in at their departure station and tap out via the dedicated lanes at Cardiff Central.

Closures

For the first two fixtures, Cardiff Queen Street station will be closed, with access available only for passengers requiring accessible travel and those travelling to Cardiff Bay.

Cardiff Bus Interchange will also be closed in line with local road closures.

Details for the final fixture against Italy on 14 March will be available soon as TfW continues to coordinate plans.

Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead, check before they travel, and allow plenty of time for their journeys, as engineering work may impact some lines.

TfW has also issued a reminder to all passengers to treat staff and volunteers with respect. Teams will work alongside industry partners to keep passengers moving, and “verbal abuse or any form of antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated”.

Marie Daly, Chief Operating Officer at Transport for Wales said: “We look forward to welcoming fans to the six nations. We are working closely with our partners across the rail industry to get fans to and from the game safely.

“We want everyone to enjoy the game day experience, and we ask that passengers help us achieve that by planning ahead, checking their journeys, and travelling with patience and kindness.”

For more information, visit: Six Nations 2026 | Transport for Wales