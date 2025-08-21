Transport for Wales’ largest digital screen goes live at Cardiff Bus Interchange

A new digital screen, measuring just over 100m² has been launched outside Cardiff Bus Interchange and is set to transform the passenger experience.

The prominent new feature is the result of a partnership between Transport for Wales (TfW), the Welsh Government, and Cardiff Council.

It was officially opened and commissioned for use during a ceremony attended by The Right Honourable The Lord Mayor of Cardiff Councillor Adrian Robson and Lady Mayoress Councillor Jayne Cowan.

The new screen, operated by Route Media, will display travel updates and public announcements, while also generating revenue through advertising partnerships with local and national businesses.

Income

All revenue generated will be directly reinvested back into the network.

The income will be used to enhance services, improve passenger experience, cover the Interchange’s operational costs and support future infrastructure upgrades.

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer at Transport for Wales said: “The screen is a major milestone in the digitisation of our network and it’s already turning heads.

“This is more than just a screen; it’s a powerful communications tool and a symbol of our ambition to modernise the passenger experience for everyone – whether you’re commuting, visiting, or just passing through, it’s well worth a look.”

In addition to its daily functions, the screen is approved for live TV broadcasts.

The screen could soon transform Cardiff Central Square into a vibrant public space for major events boosting footfall and supporting local businesses.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

