Transport for Wales launch new fflecsi app

Transport for Wales has launched a new fflecsi app, which they say will bring bus passengers a seamless and convenient way to pay for their journeys.

Passengers using fflecsi bus services will now benefit from a simpler and more consistent fare system. As part of a recent update, fares have been aligned across the majority of fflecsi schemes in Wales, establishing a new distance-based structure that mirrors the established TrawsCymru fare system.

This change has been designed to offer customers with a more user-friendly experience when using the fflecsi bus service.

Key features

Unified fare structure: All North Wales zones now follow the same distance-based fare structure, making it easier for passengers to understand and predict their travel costs (with the exception of Pembrokeshire and Blaenau Gwent).

Pay-through-app function: Passengers can now pay for their journeys through the fflecsi app, with the cost calculated and displayed upfront. This feature is available across all schemes, providing a convenient and modern payment option.

Fare Table: The new fare structure is based on the following distance-based pricing, with single tickets starting from £1.50 for adults, £1 for children and capped at £4 for adults and £2.65 for children.

Concessionary passes are still valid on the buses

1bws Tickets: Both paper and digital 1bws tickets purchased through the Arriva or TrawsCymru app remain valid on all North Wales schemes.

Significant changes

The transition to a distance-based fare system represents a significant change from the previous zonal flat fare system.

While some single fares may be lower than before, return fares will no longer be available, with only single fares offered – you can still pay on board and your journey will count towards your daily and/or weekly Tap On Tap Off cap.

This change ensures that fare calculations are transparent and reflect what customers expect when booking their journeys through the app.

Pembrokeshire has increased their fares in accordance with the Local Authority uplift.

Huw Morgan, Head of integrated transport and bus network development at Transport for Wales said: “We are excited to relaunch all fflecsi bus services under one unified system, having already successfully launched in Conwy in August 2024.

“This will make fares easier to understand and payments will be simpler and quicker for our customers.

“We appreciate your support and feedback as we continue to improve our services.”

For more information, visit https://tfw.wales/fflecsi

