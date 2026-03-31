Transport for Wales launches bus stop review

Transport for Wales (TfW) has begun a review of over 6,000 bus stops in Wales, as one region prepares for bus franchising.

South west Wales will be the first region in Wales to roll out bus franchising under the Bus Services (Wales) Act 2026.

The review represents a step forward in delivering a modern, integrated and accessible bus network for passengers across the region.

Commissioned by TfW and delivered in partnership with Welsh Government, Local Authorities and Corporate Joint Committees (CJCs), the review will assess accessibility features, customer information and the physical condition of marked and unmarked stops across the region. Externiture Ltd have been appointed to deliver the review.

While Local Authorities remain responsible for the bus stop infrastructure, the review will provide robust data, including an assessment of existing NaPTAN records to inform future investment and improvements across the region.

The project supports the Welsh Government’s Travel for All ambitions and TfW’s One Network, One Timetable, One Ticket vision to create a more integrated, reliable and sustainable bus network. It contributes to the wider goals of Llwybr Newydd and the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015.

Ken Skates, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, said: “Millions of bus journeys are taken by people across Wales every year and this network is an integral part of our public transport system.

“This review will play an important role in shaping improvements. It will give us a more accurate understanding of what exists today, so we can understand how to improve accessibility, safety and consistency for bus users in the coming years.”

“By working with Transport for Wales and our local partners, we’ll strengthen the foundations to create a modern, inclusive transport network that works for everyone.”

Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration at Transport for Wales, said: “This work will enable us to make better decisions for passengers. By understanding the condition of our bus stops, we can improve customer information, strengthen accessibility and move towards a more integrated, reliable bus network for communities across South West Wales.”

The survey is expected to be completed by winter 2026.