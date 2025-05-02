Transport for Wales launches new online brand shop

Transport for Wales (TfW) has launched a new online brand shop offering merchandise designed to celebrate the beauty of Wales while supporting the transport network.

The shop offers a collection of items from drinkware and prints to postcards and souvenirs designed to capture the essence of travel across the network.

Many items in TfW’s brand shop are made in Wales, allowing customers to support local businesses while taking home a piece of their journey.

Creation

The concept for the shop emerged from numerous suggestions put forward by TfW staff highlighting a desire for branded merchandise and Welsh-themed items.

Through dedicated workshops, design sprints, and crucial customer research, TfW’s innovation and new product team transformed these ideas into a tangible reality, developing a proof of concept that led to the creation of this shop.

Barry Lloyd, Head of Innovation and New Product Development at Transport for Wales said: “This initiative is a fantastic way to connect with the people we serve on a new level, offering them beautiful and meaningful items that celebrate the transport network which we serve.

“What makes this even more special is that every purchase directly contributes to improving our public transport network, ensuring that every purchase contributes to a better travel experience for the people of Wales and the borders.

“We will continue to explore new ideas to enable us to enhance our offerings within our brand shop.”

Explore the exclusive collection of Transport for Wales items here.

TfW is a not-for-profit organisation and all money generated gets reinvested into the transport network for the people of Wales and Borders.

