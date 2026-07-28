Transport for Wales launches new service to help tackle cable and metal theft

Nation Cymru staff

Transport for Wales (TfW) has launched TfW Protect, a dedicated anonymous reporting service designed to help tackle cable and metal theft across the rail network.

Cable and metal theft remains a serious issue for the railway, often resulting in delays, cancellations and wider disruption that can prevent people from getting to work, appointments, events, and other important destinations.

By launching TfW Protect, Transport for Wales hopes to raise awareness of the impact that metal and cable theft has on passengers, communities and the wider economy, while providing a trusted and anonymous way for people to help prevent it.

Josh Hopkins, Head of Security, Risk and Resilience at Transport for Wales, said: “We’re pleased to be launching TfW Protect, giving people a simple and completely anonymous way to share information about cable and metal theft affecting our railway.

“This type of crime can have a real impact on our customers and communities, and the information people provide can play an important role in helping us protect the network. We’re glad that TfW Protect can give the reassurance that information can be shared safely, confidently and anonymously.”

TfW Protect encourages anyone who has witnessed or heard something suspicious to report it, whether it involves specific names, physical descriptions, dates and times, or what3words locations for remote areas. Everyone has a role to play in keeping the network safe, and every piece of information could make a difference.

Anyone with information can contact TfW Protect by:

Calling 0800 756 3477

Completing the simple online form at www.TfWProtect.co.uk

Speak up. Stay anonymous. Help keep Wales connected.

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