Nation.Cymru staff

Rail passengers can now get updates on delays, cancellations and platform changes through WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger under a free service launched by Transport for Wales.

TfW Alerts covers rail journeys across Britain, including services run by other train operators. Passengers can sign up for updates on a single journey or receive regular alerts for a route they travel often. The service is also available in Welsh.

The alerts include estimated arrival times, platform information and updates on a train’s progress. Passengers can use the service whether they buy a ticket in advance or travel using pay as you go. A feature called Buddy also allows them to share their journey with friends or family.

Passengers can sign up by tapping the bell icon in the Transport for Wales app or by visiting the TfW Alerts webpage. QR codes are also being displayed on Journey Alerts posters at selected stations. Once signed up, passengers choose whether to receive their messages on WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger.

The service uses Darwin, the rail industry’s live train information system. It supplies the same data used for departure boards at stations and live train information on websites and apps, including revised arrival and departure times when services are disrupted.

Teleri Evans, customer information strategy manager at Transport for Wales, said: “We want our customers to feel informed and confident throughout their journey. That’s why we’re continually working to make travel information clearer, more useful and easier to access.

“Drawing on real-time information from Darwin, the UK rail industry’s official train running information engine, TfW alerts is another step in that work. We’ll keep listening to our customers and looking at ways to make journeys a little easier.”