Transport for Wales Metro upgrade nears full electrification

The South Wales Metro has reached another major step forward, with Transport for Wales confirming that 99% of all railway lines in south-east Wales are now electrified.

Overhead wires along the Rhymney line were switched on over the weekend, marking one of the final pieces of work in a project that has been reshaping Valley rail service since 2023.

The upgrade follows the recent opening of the new Metro depot at Taff’s Well, formally launches by King Charles, and comes as the network prepares for the introduction of fully electric tram-trains next year.

For many communities, the shift has been a long time coming. The so-called ‘Welsh Tube’ was first pitched as a transformative alternative to the ageing diesel services that have defined Valleys commuting for decades.

The multi-year project has now brought electric trains to the region for the first time, with journey times improving and reliability reaching over 90% in recent months.

Welsh ministers have framed the programme as a key part of making public transport a viable option for more people.

Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales said: “Electrification of our core valleys lunes is helping create better access to jobs, healthcare, and education with brand new trains offering a faster, more reliable, greener and more accessible transport system.”

Julie James, Counsel General and Minister for Delivery, added: “This is a game changer for many valleys communities, improving connectivity and making it easier for people to get to where they need to go quicker and without any hassle.”

Behind the scenes, Transport for Wales’ infrastructure teams have been working intensively, installing more than 900 steel structures, stringing 33km of overhead wires, and laying 30km of high-voltage cable along the Upper Rhymney route.

Dan Tipper, TfW’s Chief Infrastructure Officer, called the work “a huge achievement” and highlighted the upcoming introduction of Class 756 tri-mode trains between Caerphilly and Rhymney from 2026, alongside existing electric stock and next year’s Class 398 tram-trains.

Watch more here: