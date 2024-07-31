Transport for Wales offer Eisteddfod travel advice

Visitors to the National Eisteddfod have been encouraged to plan their journeys ahead – as Transport for Wales announce additional services and more staff available to assist customers.

Transport for Wales (TfW) is set to welcome thousands of passengers to the largest cultural festival in Europe.

The Eisteddfod, a celebration of the Welsh language and culture will take place between 3 – 10 August at Ynysangharad War Memorial Park, Pontypridd.

Green travel

As a key transport partner, TfW has been working closely with the Eisteddfod and Rhondda Cynon Taf Council to encourage green travel options to get to the Maes.

Rail services will run regularly throughout the day and late into the night during the Eisteddfod and rail passengers are encouraged to plan ahead.

Customers can get to Pontypridd by train from various locations. Services are available from Aberdare, Merthyr Tydfil, Treherbert and Cardiff providing direct access to Pontypridd.

Passengers planning to travel from Bridgend, Barry Island, Penarth or Rhymney will need to change at Cardiff Queen Street or Cardiff Central. Look for trains heading to Merthyr Tydfil, Aberdare or Treherbert, as all these services stop at Pontypridd.

Additionally, those departing from Cardiff Queen Street or Cardiff Bay can take advantage of the new direct service to Pontypridd.

Colin Lea, TfW Planning & Performance Director said: “With the National Eisteddfod returning to Rhondda Cynon Taf for the first time in almost 70 years, we recognise the importance of the event to the area, and to Pontypridd in particular where we have our headquarters.

To accommodate the expected influx of visitors we have implemented a comprehensive plan that includes additional services throughout the week and lots of colleagues on the network to help customers.

We’re excited to welcome visitors to the town and wish all the competitors the best of luck.”

Betsan Moses, Eisteddfod Chief Executive Officer added: “The National Eisteddfod is committed to promoting and encouraging our visitors to use public transport when visiting the festival.

Pontypridd is very well served by public transport options, and we’re delighted to work with Transport for Wales to promote sustainable travel options.

The station is just minutes from the Maes and is a great opportunity to leave your car at home and enjoy a day at the Eisteddfod.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

