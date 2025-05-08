Transport for Wales partners with iconic Mistar Urdd

Transport for Wales has partnered up with a rather famous icon in Wales – Mistar Urdd.

The newly named Mistar Urdd train was launched in Port Talbot on 7 May, ahead of the Urdd’s Eisteddfod in Margam Park later this month. Additionally, TfW has supported the Urdd’s Fund for All.

The train was welcomed by First Minister Eluned Morgan, along with Siân Lewis, CEO of the Urdd and Ysgol Tyler’r Ynn.

The new CAF Class 197 trains have been running all over the Wales and Borders network since 2022 and are part TfW’s £800 million investment into brand-new trains.

Icon

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “It’s great to see one of our new trains named after Mr Urdd, who has a special place in the hearts of so many of us in Wales and will bring a smile to the faces of passengers.

“What better way to travel to the Urdd Eisteddfod, and so many events in Wales this summer, than aboard one of our brand new Transport for Wales trains.”

Lowri Joyce, Welsh Language Strategy Lead said: “Who better and more iconic than Mr Urdd, who is recognisable by almost all children in Wales. We are also pleased to be supporting the Urdd’s Fund for All, to allow children from impoverished backgrounds to enjoy a holiday at one of their many camps.

“We are proud to give him a big Croeso Cynnes onto our network ahead of the Eisteddfod in Margam Park so do keep an eye out for him as he travels all over Wales.”

Commitment

Siân Lewis, Chief Executive of the Urdd, added: “Getting to the Eisteddfod in Margam by public transport will be extremely easy.”

“A bus service will be provided between Port Talbot train station and the Maes, and further details will be on our website.

“This goes hand in hand with our commitment to running a green festival and reducing carbon emissions.”

