Transport for Wales Revenue Protection Inspectors face redundancy

Amelia Jones

Transport for Wales has confirmed plans not to renew its contract with a company that employs its revenue protection inspectors.

The inspectors, who are responsible for checking tickets on Transport for Wales network are currently employed through contractor Transport Investigations Ltd (TIL), and they say they have been told their roles will end when their current contract with the rail operator finishes.

The workers are concerned that Transport for Wales has not made provisions to bring them in-house, despite the organisation having previously taken on staff from other contractors directly.

Many of the inspectors have worked on the network for more than a decade, checking passengers’ tickets at stations and on trains to ensure fares are paid correctly.

The inspectors have launched a petition calling on Transport for Wales to reconsider its decision and employ them directly.

In a statement alongside the petition, they said: “Our role is pivotal in ensuring that ticket revenues are accurately collected, which in turn funds the very infrastructure and services the Welsh public relies on daily.”

“Transitioning revenue protection inspectors to in-house roles is a practice upheld and valued by other transport bodies, acknowledging the essential nature of our work in protecting public funds.

“By choosing not to take us in-house, Transport for Wales risks losing skilled personnel who have deep institutional knowledge and are passionately committed to the mission.”

When asked for comment, a spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: “Transport Investigations Limited (TIL) are currently contracted to support with our revenue protection activity across the Wales and Borders network.

“Following a recent review, we have taken the decision not to renew our contract with TIL when it comes to an end in April.

“Revenue protection will be carried out by our TfW colleagues as part of their duties.

“We have been working closely with the TIL team to ensure a smooth transition to the new way of working from April and would like to thank their staff for their hard work.”