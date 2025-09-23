Transport for Wales sees rail punctuality improvement

Transport for Wales (TfW) continues to show an improvement in passenger service punctuality across the Wales and Borders network.

The latest figures published by the ORR reveals TfW achieved the greatest improvement in punctuality among all UK train operators between April and June 2025.

During this period, data shows that 83.7% of its services ran on time*- an increase of 1.5 percentage points compared to the same period in the previous year. TfW was one of only five operators to show an improvement in punctuality during this period.

This improvement is following the introduction of the brand-new Class 756 trains on the Core Valley Lines (CVL) earlier this year, part of Welsh Government’s £800 million investment in new trains.

Milestone

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “I am really pleased to see more evidence showing the benefit our £800m investment in new trains is having. It’s another milestone on our mission to transform our railways.

“I look forward to seeing more passengers in North Wales using reliable and on time TfW services on the North Wales Main Line, with the 50% increase in services from May 2026 thanks to Network North Wales.”

Marie Daly, Chief Operating Officer at TfW added: “Improving the customer experience has always been at the heart of what we’re trying to do at TfW.

“Over the last few years, we’ve been continuously introducing brand-new trains to our network in a phased approach as part of Welsh Government’s £800 million pound investment into brand-new trains in Wales.”

“These new trains transform the customer experience onboard for our customers and we are now at a stage where they are having a really positive impact on our rail performance.

“The £800 million pound investment into brand-new trains is providing tangible improvements for all those who travel with us and we’re looking forward to further improvements when we welcome our tram-trains to our network next year”