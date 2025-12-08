Transport for Wales serves up festive feast on selected services

Selected Transport for Wales (TfW) services will offer two and three-course festive meals this December, including pork belly bites, pan-seared sea bass, turkey dinner, and Christmas crumble.

The festive dining menu incorporates locally sourced produce into chef-crafted seasonal dishes. Vegetarian options are also available, to ensure all passengers can enjoy the festive dining experience.

TfW said: “Whether you’re making memories with family and friends, getting ready to shop until you drop or just enjoying the Welsh scenery, TfW chefs are ready to bring the festive cheer directly to your seats.”

Customers can choose from:

Two courses for £26.95

Three courses for £29.95

Or add a 75cl bottle of house wine to complete the meal for an additional cost.

The Christmas menu will be available in first class on board selected services running between Swansea and Cardiff to Manchester, and Cardiff to Holyhead, operated by TfW’s Mark IV train

Piers Croft, On Board Director for Transport for Wales said: “Christmas can be a busy time of year and what better way of travelling and to get in the Festive Spirit than having a Christmas meal on board.

“It’s the perfect way to relax, celebrate and arrive at your destination in style.”

The Christmas menu will be in place until 24th December and whether you’re travelling for business or leisure, passengers can use the Seatfrog app to upgrade their ticket for less.

For more information, visit the Transport for Wales site here.