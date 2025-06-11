Transport for Wales shares travel advice for Cardiff gig-goers

Music fans are being encouraged to add journey planning to their pre-gig routine with engineering works taking place and train travel expected to increase ahead of upcoming concerts by Oasis, Lana Del Rey and Alanis Morissette.

Chris Brown and two nights of Oasis’ sold-out tour are the first of many high-profile concerts held at Principality Stadium this summer. Cardiff Castle and Blackweir Fields will also be hosting big name acts such as Alanis Morissette over the coming months, further increasing demand for rail services.

To help manage the expected increase in passenger numbers, Transport for Wales (TfW) and Great Western Railway (GWR) are adding additional services and extra carriages to existing services to get customers to and from the events smoothly.

Queuing systems

Georgie Wills, Customer Delivery & Events Planning Manager at Transport for Wales said: “We’re excited to welcome passengers to Cardiff for a fantastic summer of events.

“To help ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for everyone attending the concerts, we’ll be sharing detailed customer information, including our queuing systems – We strongly encourage customers to check this before travelling.

“Our dedicated teams will also be on hand to support passengers with their journeys.”

Rachel Geliamassi, Customer Services Director at GWR said: “We’re delighted to support these events at the Principality Stadium, helping as many people to travel as sustainably as possible.

“While we run additional services to cater for everyone who wants to travel, these are expected to be really busy immediately before and after the gigs, so plan ahead, and check your journey beforehand, especially if you are coming from further afield.”

However, some engineering works may impact TfW and GWR services (see editors’ notes) and passengers are urged to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey – https://www.journeycheck.com/tfwrail/

The works are planned to be completed before the Lana Del Ray gig on Monday 23 June, where GWR will operate two additional services towards Bristol Temple Meads after the gig, as well as an extra train to Newport, and additional services to Swansea.

“Allow plenty of time”

Nick Millington, Route Director for Wales & Borders at Network Rail said: “We work hard to keep passengers and freight moving safely all year round.

“Sometimes our work happens at the same time as major events, but we do all we can to minimise the disruption to services.”

The start of Oasis’ sell-out tour will see GWR operate six extra trains to get people home again, providing almost 4,000 additional seats, for each of the two nights.

For all events, those looking to travel by train should check the time of their last train home, and to allow plenty of time. A queuing system will begin from 22:00 and the queuing for mainline rail services will be on Central Square with the Valley queues at the rear of the station.

Please also note important changes to station operations on event days:

Cardiff Bus Interchange will close at 15:00

Cardiff Queen Street Station will close at 22:00, unless customers have accessible requirements or are travelling to Cardiff Bay.

Cathays Station will close at 22:00 following the Blackweir concerts only: Access will remain for accessibility requirements only and for customers alighting.

Revenue Protection Inspectors will conduct ticket checks both before and after the events.

Disruption

From Monday 9 until Friday 20 June, and on Sunday 29 June, Network Rail are replacing track in the Filton and Stoke Gifford areas, as well as completing other work between Pilning and Severn Beach.

This means that there are no direct trains between Bristol and South Wales during these dates, including for the Chris Brown Concert on Thursday 19 June. Customers travelling between Bristol and South Wales should change at Gloucester or Cheltenham Spa, where trains will still run to/from South Wales. GWR will operate an extra service from Cardiff to Bristol Temple Meads (via Gloucester) after the concert, supported by rail replacement buses.

