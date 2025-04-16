Transport for Wales tests brand new electric tram-trains on Valleys lines

Brand-new electric tram-trains are now being tested on the recently electrified Valleys railway lines, as Transport for Wales (TfW) take another step forward with delivering the next phase of the South Wales Metro.

Part of an £800 million investment into brand-new trains across Wales and the Borders, the Stadler Class 398 CITYLINK tram-trains will revolutionise transport in south Wales.

With the ability to run on both rail and tram lines, they can operate on overhead electrical lines and battery power, and with three carriages can carry more than 250 passengers.

Over £1 billion has been invested into transforming rail infrastructure in South Wales, with the electrification of over 170 km of railway, including the Merthyr, Aberdare and Treherbert lines.

A £100 million brand-new purpose-built depot has also been constructed in Taff’s Well, serving as a control centre for the Metro and as the home for the 36 new tram-trains.

Upgrade

Marie Daly, Chief Operating Officer at Transport for Wales, said: “This is another major milestone for us at TfW. We’ve already introduced our brand-new Class 756 trains onto the Merthyr, Aberdare, and Treherbert lines to improve the experience for our passengers.

“We’re now excited to progress to the next phase of the project, testing our light rail tram-trains that will offer a turn-up-and-go service as part of the South Wales Metro.

“The introduction of our new Metro Class 756s and tram-trains is part of our £800 million investment into brand-new trains for Wales, alongside a billion pounds of infrastructure upgrades to improve the frequency and accessibility of services.

“By transforming our rail network, we aim to provide reliable, comfortable, and attractive public transport options for our customers.”

Training

Andrew Gazzard, Head of Operational Readiness at TfW said: “Our teams now need to gain familiarisation and handling experience of the trains, and we need to embark on driver training later in the year.

“It’s a really proud moment for me and the team to be able to see these tram-trains on the network and we look forward to the next stage in getting them prepared for passengers.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

