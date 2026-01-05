Transport for Wales urges passengers to check before travel as weather warning continues

Rail and bus passengers across Wales and the Borders are being advised to check before they travel as yellow weather warnings for snow and ice remain in place.

Scattered sleet and snow showers, combined with icy patches, may cause some travel disruption on Monday and overnight into Tuesday morning.

Transport for Wales and Network Rail are monitoring conditions across the network.

They have advised that customers also take extra care when travelling to and from stations and allow themselves extra time where possible as car parks and platforms may be slippery underfoot.

Due to poor road conditions rail replacement services and TrawsCymru routes are also affected.

Patrick Allinson, Head of Control Operations at Transport for Wales said: “A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place across Wales. Journeys may be disrupted so please check our Live Map and All Updates page for the latest travel information.

“We’re working closely with Network Rail to keep services running safely and encourage passengers to plan ahead, wrap up warm and allow extra time for their journey.

“Chris Howchin, Senior Network Delivery Manager, Network Rail Wales and Borders added: “Snow and ice can have a significant impact on the railway, particularly on points and other track equipment which rely on moving parts and can be affected by very low temperatures.

“Our teams are working around the clock to inspect the network and respond to weather-related issues, and working closely with Transport for Wales and other operators to keep trains moving safely.

“Passengers are advised to check before they travel and allow extra time for their journey.”

For more information, visit TfW’s live map here and check Traws Cymru’s updates here.