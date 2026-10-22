Transport for Wales welcomes EV Rally Cymru to north Wales checkpoint

Nation Cymru staff

Transport for Wales (TfW) will welcome participants in EV Rally Cymru to Porthmadog this week, as the rally passes through north Wales showcasing the progress being made in sustainable transport and electric vehicle infrastructure across the country.

Taking place on 21 and 22 October, EV Rally Cymru brings together electric vehicles, industry representatives and sustainability champions on a journey across Wales, highlighting the innovations and infrastructure helping to support the transition to lower carbon transport.

As part of this year’s event, Porthmadog will serve as an official rally checkpoint, giving participants the opportunity to stop in Eryri before continuing their journey through some of Wales’ most scenic and strategically important transport corridors. Located in the Cyngor Gwynedd car park adjacent to Porthmadog Railway Station, TfW will also showcase the TrawsCymru T22 all electric bus service that travels between Caernarfon and Blaenau Ffestiniog.

TfW’s support for the EV Rally Cymru demonstrates an ongoing commitment to supporting the decarbonisation of transport and encouraging greater confidence in electric vehicle travel across Wales. Through its work with local authorities and partners, TfW continues to play a key role in improving access to EV charging infrastructure and supporting the wider transition to more sustainable travel options.

Tony Clayton, EV Infrastructure Programme Manager at Transport for Wales, said:“We’re pleased to be supporting EV Rally Cymru once again and to welcome participants to Porthmadog as they travel across Wales.

“The rally is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the progress being made in expanding Wales’ EV charging network and to demonstrate the confidence people can have in travelling longer distances by electric vehicle.

“Through our work with local authorities and partners across Wales, we’re helping to improve access to charging infrastructure and support the transition to lower carbon transport. Events like EV Rally Cymru play an important role in showcasing that progress and encouraging more people to make the switch to electric vehicles”

EV Rally Cymru aims to showcase the growing strength of Wales’ electric vehicle network and celebrate the organisations and communities helping to drive forward the nation’s decarbonisation ambitions. The rally route highlights locations across Wales that are playing an important role in the shift towards cleaner, greener transport.

TfW say that supporting the event aligns with its wider mission to create a more sustainable and integrated transport network that works for people, communities and the environment.

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