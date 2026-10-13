Transport plans target disruption from heatwaves, floods and storms

Nation.Cymru staff

Plans to prepare Wales’s transport network for more extreme weather have been outlined following disruption to rail services during this summer’s heat and the prolonged closure of Holyhead port in December 2024.

Deputy Minister for Transport Mark Hooper told the Senedd on Tuesday that measures included improved train maintenance, preparations for winter road conditions and an exercise to test the response to a port closure.

Some trains were withdrawn this summer because of cooling-system problems, while high temperatures also led to speed restrictions and put pressure on other parts of the transport network.

Transport for Wales is working with Network Rail to strengthen maintenance and inspections, improve the reliability of train cooling systems and introduce enhanced weather monitoring.

Mr Hooper said: “We cannot prevent every disruption caused by extreme weather – but we can be better prepared, more resilient and more responsive.

“People rightly expect transport services to be there when they need them and we have a responsibility to make sure our network is ready to cope with a changing climate.”

Flooding, overheating, severe weather and reliable power supplies are also being considered as part of plans for bus franchising. The aim is to ensure replacement vehicles are better able to cope with extreme conditions.

On roads, lessons from recent storms, floods and heatwaves are informing maintenance and management of the strategic network.

Salt and grit stocks are being monitored ahead of winter, while training is being rolled out across all 22 local authorities to help them manage flooding, landslips and storm damage.

The government is also preparing an exercise with partners on both sides of the Irish Sea to test their response to an unexpected closure of a Welsh port.

The exercise follows the establishment of the Irish Sea Taskforce after disruption at Holyhead in December 2024. The taskforce is considering how similar incidents could be avoided and how organisations should respond if a closure affected any Welsh port.

Holyhead, Fishguard and Pembroke Dock provide international ferry links for passengers and freight.

Mr Hooper said: “Climate change is already affecting Wales, with hotter, drier summers, milder and wetter winters, sea-level rise, and increased risks of flooding, drought and wildfire.”

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