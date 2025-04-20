Transport projects set to get share of £110m funding

Lewis Smith – Local democracy reporter

Road projects, active travel routes and the creation of a new transport hub are among a number of projects in Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot set to get a share of £110m funding to improve local transport.

The Welsh Government confirmed in an announcement on April 11 that it would be providing the “major investment” to help people get around more easily and support local economies through better transport links.

It said the funding would also go towards improving the condition of local roads and address disruptions caused by severe weather, as well as piloting new bus services and installing more publicly available electric vehicle charging points.

It will also be used for making safer routes for children to travel to school on, and creating inclusive streets which make it easier for people to walk, wheel and cycle.

Active travel

In Bridgend, through the active travel fund, core funding of £707,000 is included alongside £119,000 for the Pen y Fai active travel project to create an upgraded shared pedestrian and cycle track along Tondu Road which connects the area to Bridgend town centre.

The local transport fund includes £226,000 for information displays at Bridgend Bus Station, while the resilient roads fund will see £357,000 given for the A4061 junction 36 to Heol Canola Sarn and 137,000 for A4064 King Edward Street.

For road safety in Bridgend, there will be £208,689 spent on the implementation of the 20mph speed limit with £29,636 for Kerbcraft pedestrian training.

In Neath Port Talbot, through the active travel fund, core funding of £716,000 will be available along with £990,000 for the Neath to Cilma active travel route.

The local transport fund includes £730,000 for improvements to the Cymmer carriageway and £440,000 for the proposed Neath Integrated Transport Hub based in the town centre.

Investment

For road safety the largest spends include £890,000 for the A4241 Harbourway to Rutherglen with £220,000 for B4242 Ynysygerwn to Glynneath, and £14,000 for Dragon Rider motorcycle training

An additional £1.6m will also go towards highway drainage works at the A483 Fabian Way to resolve frequent flooding issues on what is described as a key access road.

Speaking after the announcement, the cabinet secretary for transport and north Wales, Ken Skates said: “Connecting communities and delivering better transport for all is at the heart of this £110m investment.

“We want to make it easier for people to travel to work, school, healthcare and to see friends and family, while also building a more sustainable transport network for future generations.”

