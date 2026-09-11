Transport Secretary joins criticism of Ryanair chief’s ‘rapist’ comments

David Lynch, Press Association Political Correspondent

The boss of Ryanair’s comparison of other airlines to “rapists” will have lost his company the confidence of women who have been subject to sexual assault, the Transport Secretary has said.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary was heavily criticised in both Ireland and the UK, after he said this week it was “absolutely” appropriate to compare competitor airlines to “rapists”.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander was asked for her thoughts on Mr O’Leary’s comments, which have already drawn condemnation from Ireland’s deputy premier.

Ms Alexander told LBC: “I’ve learnt in this job in the last two years, that Mr O’Leary is often quick to share his considered thoughts with me and with the wider world.

“I would say that women who have been raped and who have been subjected to such appalling violence, I’m not sure they’re going to be rushing to book tickets with him, let’s be honest.”

Mr O’Leary has been asked to withdraw the “disgusting” remarks and apologise for them, with one support group offering him training on “how the trivialisation of rape is so harmful”.

He made the comment ahead of his airline’s annual general meeting in Dublin on Thursday.

The billionaire businessman claimed rising air travel prices at other airlines would see passengers switch to Ryanair.

He told reporters at the company’s headquarters: “You might find some people will choose not to fly with Ryanair – but you know they’ll be overrun with the people abandoning Aer Lingus, Lufthansa, BA, and others desperate to get to Ryanair’s low fares because they can’t afford to fly with the high-fare rapists around Europe.”

He later repeated the “high-fare rapists” comments.

Asked by the Press Association whether this was appropriate language, Mr O’Leary told reporters: “Absolutely.”

He later said rape was a “terrible crime” but rejected the assertion he was trivialising rape.

Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris said the comments were “clearly an inappropriate use of language” and Mr O’Leary “should have moved to rectify it”.

Asked if he should apologise, Mr Harris told reporters at his Fine Gael party think-in: “I think he should listen to the experts and there’s been many out today.”

Leading rape support groups, including the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre and Rape Crisis England & Wales were among those who also criticised Mr O’Leary’s remarks.

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