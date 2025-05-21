Transport secretary under fire over Menai bridge delays

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Senedd members criticised “unacceptable” delays to works on the Menai suspension bridge, warning north Wales “has once again been left to languish”.

Rhun ap Iorwerth expressed concerns about the impact of delays to stage two of the Menai suspension bridge repair works will have on his Ynys Môn constituency.

He said: “I can hardly overstate my frustration and disappointment with this latest announcement that will mean the problems for communities – not just those right near the bridge but across the island and on the mainland – will continue for far longer than expected.

“The cost will be clear for businesses, to those commuting to work, there’ll be concerns among local residents on access for emergency vehicles and so on.

“It’s important to remember that this isn’t the first major delay for this project. In August… when the work should have been completed, it was pushed back until December.

“Now, we know it could take until July 2026 for the work to be completed.”

‘Unacceptable’

The Plaid Cymru leader criticised the “unacceptable” double delay on a project that was meant to last two years but will take nearly four years to finish.

Mr ap Iorwerth pointed out that the delay also means the bridge will not be ready for its 200th anniversary celebrations despite pledges made by the Welsh Government.

He told the Senedd: “This news has caused so much disappointment locally and I share the frustrations of community groups that have already put so much work into celebrating what should have been a very special occasion on Anglesey in January of next year.”

Raising the matter during topical questions on May 21, Mr ap Iorwerth criticised the way the announcement was made – in a written statement to the Senedd.

He said: “A written statement on a Friday afternoon is a sign of a government that wants to avoid scrutiny, I’m afraid, particularly when… the Welsh Government was aware of the likely delay weeks before the announcement was made.”

‘Unavoidable’

He accused ministers of failing to do enough to respond to the challenges faced by Anglesey and north Wales, generally, raising the example of Holyhead port and the Britannia bridge.

He called for compensation for those suffering as a result of delays, urging the government to act as a matter of urgency on the Britannia bridge to alleviate traffic pressures.

“Because, despite pledges, nothing seems to be happening there,” he said.

Wales’ transport secretary Ken Skates told the Senedd he was extremely disappointed by delays to the original programme of works carried out by UK Highways A55 DBFO Ltd.

“We were told of the delay this month,” he said. “And my officials challenged their methodology to try to reduce the overall programme. But once it became clear there would be an unavoidable delay, I used the written statement.”

‘Challenging’

Mr Skates said a winter break was designed to make sure businesses could operate, adding that it was important to ensure Ynys Môn remained accessible during high winds.

He clarified: “This is a delay but the first period was a break… to ensure the island could be accessed in the event of severe weather and so that we could utilise the Christmas period.”

Mr Skates raised the length of time it took for UK Highways to get a permit from Natural Resources Wales – a Welsh Government body – and procurement as reasons for the delay.

He stressed: “If we can find any way of bringing forward the work, we will do and my officials are in very, very regular and challenging dialogue with the contractors.”

Mr Skates added: “Now it’s programmed for completion in April. Even if it’s a backstop finish of early summer, it will still be in time for Telford’s birthday and the 200th anniversary of the bridge itself. That will be a remarkable occasion.”

‘Failure’

While stressing that ministers have not ruled out another crossing over the Menai, he emphasised the need to ensure connectivity and resilience in the shorter term.”

The Conservatives’ Sam Rowlands, who represents North Wales, said: “The news of further delays on the Menai bridge are extremely frustrating to say the least.”

He warned people are being let down “time and time again”, with knock-on effects across north Wales lengthening journeys and undermining economic development.

“These continued delays aren’t minor inconveniences,” said Mr Rowlands. “They represent a failure to deliver the basic resilience that people on Ynys Môn have every right to expect. Residents, businesses and visitors all deserved better.”

The former Conwy council leader added: “This certainly does not paint a good picture of the Welsh Government’s ability to deliver important infrastructure projects in north Wales.”

