Transport Secretary urged to name train after Margaret Thatcher

Father of the House Sir Edward Leigh has called on the Government to name a train after former prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said she would not be “making such a commitment”.

During Transport Questions in the Commons on Thursday, Sir Edward, the Conservative MP for Gainsborough, urged Ms Alexander to “knock heads together” and see the return of the LNER service between Cleethorpes and London, travelling through Grimsby, Lincoln and Market Rasen.

The Government’s Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Act 2024 to nationalise train operations was given royal assent in November last year.

Sir Edward told MPs: “When the Secretary of State finally steps in and knocks heads together and we get our Azuma train to Grimsby via Market Rasen, will the Secretary of State instruct the railway company to name the locomotive Margaret Thatcher, to remind us all, the best way actually to reduce the cost of rail services is to end restrictive trade union practices?

Ms Alexander replied: “I hate to disappoint the Father of the House, but I’m afraid I won’t be making such a commitment today.”

The Transport Secretary had earlier said: “It is our ambition, through public ownership, to deliver a more affordable railway.

“This year’s fare increase of 4.6% is the lowest, absolute increase in three years.

“We are committed to reforming the over-complicated fare system and expanding ticketing innovation, like pay-as-you-go, in urban areas across the country.”

Conservative MP for Romford, Andrew Rosindell, said: “The British people pay some of the highest rail fares in Europe.

“However, this Government seems to prioritise the size of the socialist state, kowtowing to trade unions with radical public pay rises and nationalisation plans.

“So, instead, will she please focus on improving the lot of commuters, particularly Romford’s hardworking commuters, and take real steps to reduce rail fares and improve railway services?”

Ms Alexander said: “I am surprised that (Mr Rosindell) has the gall to raise this issue when, under his government, fares rose at around twice the speed of wages.

“I would also point out to him that since 2020 train operating companies have paid out nearly a billion pounds to their parent companies signed off by Conservative ministers in the last government.

“If he wants to talk about costs and value for money on the railway, I suggest he looks in the mirror to start off with.”

