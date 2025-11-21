Transport users given their say on the ‘ambitious’ Network North Wales vision

Transport for Wales is inviting transport users to have their say on the ambitious Network North Wales vision.

The long-term investment is designed to create an integrated, high-frequency transport network for the region.

The vision is set to connect people and communities in North Wales and the surrounding regions with jobs, opportunities, leisure and a better quality of life.

This is an opportunity for communities and businesses to feedback on the vision and public transport in the region.

The engagement period is now open and will run until Friday 30 January 2026

You can find out more about the vision and have your say here – Network North Wales | Have your say by Transport for Wales

TfW will also host in-person engagement events across the region to meet communities and talk about the vision (more to be announced) –

Thursday 20 November, 10am – 4pm – Holyhead Library

Thursday 27 November, 10am – 4pm – Bangor Railway Station

Thursday 4 December, 10am – 4pm – Chester railway station

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “Network North Wales is a hugely ambitious and transformative programme of work to better connect communities, with more rail and bus services, new stations, new transport routes, new trains, new buses and new technology.

“A key part of this exciting work is ensuring that the needs of local people are addressed, so I encourage you all to get involved and help shape the future for Network North Wales.”

A Transport for Wales spokesperson said: “Network North Wales is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform how people travel across the region, unlocking economic growth, improving access to jobs and services, and supporting a more sustainable future for our communities.

“It is vital that this vision reflects the needs and aspirations of the people it serves. We’re encouraging people to complete the survey and help shape the Network North Wales vision for a network that’s better connected, more accessible and brimming with opportunity”