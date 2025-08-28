Transporter Bridge to carry cars across river after renovations

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

The gondola at Newport’s Transporter Bridge is expected to carry vehicles across the River Usk once wider renovations to the structure are completed.

A city council cabinet member said “the intention remains for the gondola to be accessible to vehicles” following the bridge’s refurbishment, which is currently ongoing.

Cllr Emma Stowell-Corten said speculation that the gondola needed to be replaced was “not correct”.

Her comments followed questions from opposition councillor David Fouweather about the scale of renovations.

‘Hauling cables’

In a written question, he asked for clarity over the future of the gondola, which he understood may “need to be replaced so cars can be carried across” the river.

“However, I have been informed that Cadw won’t allow the full replacement and therefore it is highly likely [cars] will never be able to use the bridge again,” Cllr Fouweather alleged.

This was refuted by Cllr Stowell-Corten, the cabinet member for culture, who said those claims were incorrect.

She added “no decision has been made in respect of the hauling cables” on the structure, but explained that following “informal discussions” with Welsh heritage organisation Cadw, “they are not against the replacement of the cable if it is required”.

“The intention remains for the gondola to be accessible to vehicles once the refurbishment is complete,” Cllr Stowell-Corten added.

Clarification

Cllr Fouweather said it was “great news the Transporter Bridge will continue to carry cars across the river for future years” but sought further clarification over the condition of the gondola’s cables.

He also asked whether their replacement would mean further costs and delays for a project “already over budget” and “two and a half years behind schedule”.

Cllr Stowell-Corten said: “With any structure which is nearly 120 years old and exposed to the elements, the extent of restoration works, or replacement are not confirmed until work commences on that section.

“Naturally, we have found some sections in significantly worse condition than expected, and some sections better than expected.

“At the time of the original survey, the haulage cables did not require replacement. Further testing and servicing of all electrical equipment will take place in the coming months.”

The cabinet member also noted that any required repairs to the bridge were included within contracts awarded for the renovation work, and the UK Government provided an extra £5 million for the project in 2024.

The works at the bridge also include a new visitor centre, described overall as an “investment in Newport as a tourist destination” which the council hopes will attract more visitors to the city.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

