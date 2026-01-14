Travel advice for essential engineering works in Swansea area

Rail passengers travelling in the Swansea area are advised to plan their journeys in advance as essential engineering work takes place later this month.

From Monday 26 January to Sunday 8 February, major structural and track upgrades by Network Rail on the Landore Viaduct will significantly affect train services between Port Talbot Parkway and Swansea.

Services operated by Transport for Wales and Great Western Railway will be impacted, with buses replacing trains throughout the affected period. Journey times will be longer than usual, and customers are strongly advised to check before travelling.

Key alterations

Rail replacement buses will run between Port Talbot – Swansea – Llanelli from Monday 26 to Friday 30 January. Arrangements will vary depending on the date of travel, particularly for customers using Gowerton. Services between Swansea and Llanelli/West Wales will resume from Saturday 31 January.

Great Western Railway services to and from London will start and terminate at Port Talbot, with amended timetables in place.

Heart of Wales Line services will operate to and from Carmarthen, with additional changes on 27 January.

Services between Llanelli – Carmarthen – Milford Haven / Pembroke Dock / Fishguard Harbour will run to amended timetables.

Swansea Station will remain open, with access to ticketing facilities, toilets and refreshments.

Additional weekend changes

Saturday 31 January – Sunday 1 February: Rail replacement buses will operate between Cardiff Central – Bridgend – Swansea. Maesteg – Cardiff services will call at all local stations between Cardiff and Bridgend.

Sunday 8 February: Rail replacement buses will operate between Cardiff – Bridgend – Port Talbot.

Transport for Wales encourages all customers to check their journey details before travelling, as journey times may be longer and connections may differ from normal.

Up to date information will be available via the TfW website, the TfW app, journey planners and station notices.

Colin Lea, Transport for Wales Planning and Performance Director, said: “These essential works by Network Rail are an important investment in making the railway more reliable for years to come.

“We know that any disruption can be frustrating, and we’re really grateful to our customers for bearing with us while this vital work is carried out.”

Nick Millington, Route Director at Network Rail Wales and Borders said: “We’re carrying out vital track renewal work and refurbishing Landore Viaduct near Swansea to improve the reliability of the railway for passenger and freight services.

“To complete this work safely, we need to close the railway between Port Talbot Parkway and Swansea from Monday 26 January to Friday 6 February, and again all day on Sunday 8 February, with buses replacing trains during this time.

“This work has been planned well in advance, and we’ve been working closely with train operators to ensure alternative travel arrangements are in place for passengers.

“We’re sorry for the disruption this will cause and would like to thank passengers for their patience while we complete these essential improvements.”