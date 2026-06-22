Travel advice issued ahead of Metallica’s Principality Stadium show

Nation.Cymru staff

Metallica fans travelling to Cardiff for the band’s Principality Stadium concert next weekend are being urged to plan their journeys in advance as major road closures and transport changes come into force across the city.

The heavy metal legends will perform at the national stadium on Sunday, June 28, with tens of thousands of fans expected to descend on the Welsh capital.

Cardiff Council has warned that the M4 and city centre are likely to be particularly busy throughout the day and is encouraging visitors to arrive early.

A full road closure will be in place around the stadium from 3pm until midnight, with a number of city centre streets shut to traffic.

Among the roads affected are Castle Street, St Mary Street, Wood Street, Westgate Street, High Street and Central Square. Scott Road and Park Street will close from 7am to allow preparations around the stadium.

Access to parts of the Civic Centre will also be restricted throughout the day, with entry limited to event parking, loading and access to private car parks.

Rail operators are planning additional services to help concertgoers travel home after the show.

Great Western Railway will run extra trains from Cardiff Central to Swansea, Newport, Bristol and Swindon, while Transport for Wales said it will provide additional capacity where possible across the South Wales network.

However, passengers have been warned to expect long queues after the concert. A full queuing system will be in place from around 9.45pm, with passengers travelling to the Valleys and Vale of Glamorgan directed to Cardiff Queen Street station. Other services will depart from Cardiff Central.

Transport for Wales is advising passengers to buy tickets before joining queues and to allow extra time for their journeys.

Visitors travelling by car are being encouraged to use the park-and-ride facility at the Vindico Arena in Cardiff Bay. The site will open at 10am, with shuttle buses running to and from the city centre throughout the day. Parking costs £15 per vehicle.

Alternative event parking will also be available at the Civic Centre and Sophia Gardens, with charges of £20 for cars and £30 for coaches.

Cardiff Bus services will be diverted during the road closures, while National Express coaches will continue to operate from Sophia Gardens.

Walking

The council is also encouraging local residents to consider walking or cycling to the event where possible, noting that many journeys within Cardiff are short enough to be completed without a car.

Concertgoers are being reminded to check the Principality Stadium’s bag policy before travelling, as large bags will not be permitted inside the venue.