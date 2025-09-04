Travel business reinstates original Welsh name to property following backlash

Stephen Price

The owners of a small travel business that curates experiences in large houses have reinstated the original Welsh name to Plas Bodegroes following widespread backlash at its new ‘Bromfield Hall’ moniker aimed at English clients.

Following growing anger on social media, and press reports in local and national news outlets, the listing was quietly amended on 3 September.

Plas Bodegroes is one of many large properties featured on Big House Experience, but in its listing, it had been re-christened ‘Bromfield Hall’.

Big House Experience previously wrote: “In an idyllic setting on the Llyn Peninsula, Bromfield Hall is surrounded by five acres of gardens and woodlands. This Georgian gem, with its elegant wisteria-clad veranda, is the perfect spot to escape with up to 20 of your nearest and dearest.”

Concerned local, Jac Jones, wrote: “I am writing to express concern regarding the decision to advertise the historic mansion near Pwllheli, traditionally known as Plas Bodegroes, under the new English name “Bromfield Hall.” As a culturally significant property with deep roots in Welsh heritage, I respectfully urge you to reconsider this choice and restore the use of its original Welsh name in all marketing and promotional materials.

“Plas Bodegroes, built around 1780 as a family home for lawyer William Griffith, has carried its Welsh name for centuries, a name that may derive from “abode of the cross” or a reference to a local plant. This name is not merely a label but an integral part of the property’s identity and the cultural fabric of the region. Local historian John Dilwyn Williams has described the decision to use an English name as “shameful” and “foolish,” emphasizing that the property has never been historically known as Bromfield Hall. This sentiment reflects a broader concern among those who value Wales’ linguistic and historical heritage.

The use of “Bromfield Hall” risks erasing a vital piece of Welsh culture at a time when there is growing momentum to preserve and celebrate traditional Welsh place names. Recent efforts across Wales have shown a positive shift toward reinstating original names, recognizing their importance in maintaining cultural identity. By choosing to market Plas Bodegroes under an invented English name, the decision inadvertently undermines these efforts and disconnects the property from its authentic historical narrative.

“Restoring the use of Plas Bodegroes would demonstrate respect for the property’s heritage and align with the values of cultural preservation that resonate deeply with both local communities and visitors seeking an authentic Welsh experience. It would also enhance the property’s appeal by showcasing its unique history, making it a more compelling destination for those drawn to Wales’ rich cultural legacy.

“I kindly request that you reconsider this decision and restore the name Plas Bodegroes in all advertising materials. I would also welcome the opportunity to discuss this matter further or provide additional context if needed. Thank you for your attention to this important issue, and I look forward to your response.”

Responding to concerns of Jac and others, Gareth Allen from Big House Experience, replied: “Thank you for your message about our marketing name for Plas Bodegroes: Bromfield Hall.

“While I fully understand your concern, I wanted to explain our rationale for renaming the property in our marketing. The first thing to explain is that the practise of using a marketing name is very common in our industry and we do the same with all of our properties. We do it for security reasons in many cases – the owners don’t like clients being able to just turn up to have a quick look, or worse still, to show would-be thieves where a house is located (and when it’s occupied). But being completely open with you, it’s also to prevent people looking for houses on our website and then booking directly. We invest so much in marketing, that we’d quickly go out of business if people cut us out of the loop. We always do it with the express permission and consent of the owner, and choose names that are approved by them.

“With that said, immediately on booking, we reveal the local name of the property to clients.

“We have chosen a less Welsh sounding name, not as a way of trying to somehow diminish Wales’ linguistic and historical heritage – that’s the last thing we’d want. But we have found that the English clients looking to book struggle with Welsh sounding names. I’ve never considered that to be offensive, and seems to me to be similar to España being known as Spain.

“We mean absolutely no offence by what we have chosen to do, and I really mean that in a very heartfelt way. We’re a small family-run business who care very much about our guests and our owners. We’re in business for all the right reasons.

“I really hope that you’ll understand things from our perspective and realise that we’re not doing anything with any intended malice or disrespect. We’re delighted to have a collection of lovely houses in Wales, and to be able to bring so many tourists to see the beauty of the country.”

