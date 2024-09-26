Travel trouble to hit parts of Wales after rain warning issued

Travel trouble and flooding is expected to hit Wales today after the Met Office issued a rain warning for large parts of the country.

Nearly three inches of rain could fall over several hours in the worst-affected regions on Thursday (September 26).

The Met Office has issued three separate yellow rain warnings for the UK – one area covering most of Wales and England, another for western parts of Northern Ireland and one in northern England.

The weather alert which covers all of mid and south Wales comes into force at 6am on Thursday and will remain in place until Friday (September 27) at 9am.

Most areas are likely to see 20-30mm of rain, even increasing to 50-70mm, the Met Office said.

Strong winds

There is also the chance of thunderstorms and strong winds in the southern half of the UK later in the day, forecasters predict.

The latest warning comes following days of heavy rain and thunderstorms across Wales and other parts of UK.

The heavy downpours will bring the potential for some flooding and disruption to transport with a chance of power cuts and the loss of some services.

The Met Office has warned that where flooding occurs there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

Met Office forecaster Paul Gundersen said: “With the rain on Wednesday and Thursday potentially falling on already saturated ground a number of warnings for rain have been issued outlining the increased risks for potential impacts.”

