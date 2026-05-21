Travel warning issued as major rail disruption hits key south Wales routes

Mark Mansfield

Passengers travelling between south Wales and England over the Bank Holiday weekend are being warned to expect disruption and allow extra time for journeys as a major two-week rail closure gets underway.

Train services between Newport and Bristol Parkway will be suspended from Saturday 23 May until the morning of Tuesday 9 June while Network Rail carries out a major overhaul of the power supply system inside the Severn Tunnel.

The closure affects one of the busiest rail routes for Welsh passengers, linking south Wales with London and south-west England.

During the engineering works, replacement buses will run between Newport and Bristol Parkway, while only one through train an hour will operate between south Wales and London via Gloucester.

Passengers are being urged to check before travelling, particularly over the Bank Holiday period when higher passenger numbers are expected.

Network Rail said the work was needed to improve reliability on the route and reduce future disruption.

Running beneath the Severn Estuary, the 4.35-mile Severn Tunnel is one of the most challenging parts of the UK rail network because constant exposure to moisture and saltwater causes equipment to deteriorate more quickly.

Since electrification of the line, corrosion and electrical wear have increased maintenance demands and led to periodic service disruption.

Engineers will replace 838 bridge arms supporting overhead power lines and renew around 9,000 metres of wiring throughout the tunnel.

Network Rail said the new system has been specially developed by its Wales and Borders team to better withstand conditions inside the tunnel and has already been trialled successfully.

Nia Watkins, regional asset manager for Network Rail Wales and Borders, said the works were essential to securing the route’s future.

“Running beneath the Severn Estuary, the 4.35-mile Severn Tunnel is one of the most challenging environments on the UK rail network, making this work essential to maintain safe, reliable services and support its long-term future,” she said.

“Using an innovative solution developed by our teams at Network Rail, this complex and highly coordinated upgrade is being delivered at a world-first scale across the tunnel’s full length, making the railway more resilient and reducing the risk of future disruption for passengers and freight.”

Benefits

Additional infrastructure work will also take place around Bristol during the closure, including upgrades linked to the future Bristol Brabazon station.

Great Western Railway station manager Marcus Deegan apologised for the disruption but said the work would deliver long-term benefits.

“This investment to improve and maintain the Severn Tunnel will make a real difference to the reliability and resilience of the route for many years ahead,” he said.

Normal services are expected to resume on Tuesday 9 June.