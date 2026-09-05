Travel writer names Welsh city among his best for UK breaks

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh city has been named one of the UK’s best destinations for a break by a travel writer who has visited three-quarters of the country’s cities.

Ben Aitken, The Times’ UK columnist and Travel Writer of the Year 2025, shared his suggestions for a ‘jolly weekender’ in his article published on 4 September.

Describing the UK as “stacked” when it comes to cities, Aitken clarifies that while the locations that made the ranking are not necessarily the best, they are his favourites of the moment.

“For me,” writes Aitken, “a city break in the UK is the finest kind. Call me parochial, call me shortsighted, but I adore the variety and depth of the country’s urban offering. I relish learning more about an ongoing narrative in which (by an accident of birth) I’m already embedded and invested.”

Aitken advises visitors against trying to “complete” a city during a break, instead encouraging travellers to keep their plans flexible, explore at their own pace, and seek out places they might otherwise overlook.

Ranking third and the only Welsh city on the list (despite Aitken’s documented love for Newport), Cardiff is noted as having given the world Roald Dahl and Dame Shirley Bassey.

In a brief paragraph filled with recommendations, Aitken first mentions gigs at Cardiff Castle, referring to the summer of music from DEPOT LIVE, which this year hosted a record-breaking 24 headline shows.

The travel writer also mentions Clwb Ifor Bach as “sound for a knees-up”. The venue is currently undergoing an expansion, taking over a derelict building on a neighbouring site, as well as works to improve accessibility, security, and sustainability.

For music lovers, Aitken also recommends Spillers in Morgan Arcade. Founded in 1894, it is often said to be the oldest record shop in the world.

In terms of culture, the National Museum gets a shoutout for the “fantastic collection of impressionist paintings” housed throughout its 15 art galleries, including Monet’s 1906 Water Lilies, as well as Llandaff Cathedral for its “Marmite” aluminium sculpture of Christ in Majesty.

For the evening, Aitken shares that he had “one of the best meals” of his life at Thomas, the Brasserie. Located in Pontcanna, the restaurant is listed in the Michelin Guide and was named Wales’ best for 2026 at the Muddy Stilettos Awards.

He then recommends wine bar Nighthawks for its “banging cheese toasties”, before suggesting a speedboat trip around Cardiff Bay to aid digestion.

“If that doesn’t appeal,” Aitken writes, “Barry Island is ten miles southwest, if you’re into Gavin and Stacey, and the venerable city of Newport is the same distance in the other direction.”

To read the full piece, ’10 of the best city breaks in the UK’, visit The Times’ site here.

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