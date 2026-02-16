Traveller site residents face rent and service charge rise

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

An increase in pitch fees and sewerage service charges for a gypsy and traveller site has been backed by senior councillors.

At the February meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, members were asked to back proposed increases in pitch fees and water and sewerage service charges for gypsy and traveller sites for the forthcoming financial year.

Pembrokeshire manages five Gypsy and Traveller sites with 83 pitches, 77 currently occupied at: Castle Quarry, Under the Hills, Kingsmoor, Waterloo (with one tenant) and Withybush.

“Historically in Pembrokeshire, the basis for increases to Gypsy & Traveller pitch rents and water charges has been to uplift charges annually by CPI inflation,” the report said, adding: “The intention is to continue with this approach. However, it is worth noting that rent levels are currently very low in comparison to the cost that is needed to run, maintain and improve the condition of the sites.

“In addition to this, out of the 21 council-run Gypsy and Traveller sites in Wales, Pembrokeshire has one of the lowest pitch rent figures. It therefore stands that PCC must therefore increase pitch fees.”

It says investment to improve the sites is taking place, but more investment is needed, with Welsh Government grant funding having been previously secured, £1.005m for 2024-2027, with £278,585 works completed, £335,004 works ongoing to be completed by March 2026, and a further £848,397 works planned for the next two years.

It said it was intended to continue applying for funding, but, if it was not available it would have to come out of the council’s own coffers.

“Without increases to rent levels plus additional investment, we will see a decline in our site conditions as budgets for maintenance will need to be reduced to meet cost reduction/efficiency targets.”

It says the pitch rents, charged over 48 weeks, are currently £55.45 per week, and £84.24 per week for new pitches in Kingsmoor, for all Pembrokeshire sites with the exception of the Waterloo Site, at £65.62 per week.

It says water and sewerage charges are currently £12.78 per pitch per week (48 weeks) for all sites except Waterloo, at £13.09 per week; in 2024-’25 the full year charges increased to £164,653.06, with £38,905.86, costing the council £125,747.20 for water provision (including sewerage).

“It is estimated that figures for 2025-2026 will see a slight reduction in the subsidisation down to £121,158, but it is recognised that this level of subsidy cannot continue without urgent review of the position.”

Members backed a 3.8 per cent increase in pitch fees to £57.56 for Under the Hills, Castle Quarry and old pitches on Kingsmoor, £87.44 for new pitches on Kingsmoor, and £68.11 for Waterloo.

It also backed water and sewerage charges from £12.78 to £14.24 for Withybush, £16.60 for Kingsmoor, £16.60 for Castle Quarry, and £13.09 for Waterloo to £60, the high cost of the latter currently being investigated.