Traveller site set to expand under proposed plans

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

A Traveller site could expand further, with the inclusion of an aviary and new sewage management system, according to plans submitted to the local council.

An additional family pitch could also be added to the site, which has proved controversial during previous planning applications.

Caerphilly County Borough Council council initially rejected a 2019 proposal for five pitches at the site in Llechryd, north of Rhymney, but that decision was appealed, and then overruled by a Welsh Government planning inspector later that year.

“Sustainable”

Part of the inspector’s reasons for allowing the appeal was a lack of available alternative sites for Traveller pitches in the county borough.

The current application, for an additional pitch at the site, also includes the retention of an aviary for a resident’s bird collection, as well as new proposals for sewage management.

In a statement on behalf of applicant Roy Jones, agent Andrew Vaughan-Harries, of Hayston Developments and Planning Ltd, said a previous requirement to connect the Traveller site to the existing sewer main would involve “unsustainable and extensive financial costs”.

The work would also lead to “significant engineering works” along a nearby road, bringing “considerable disruption to pedestrians and users of the B4257”.

Instead, the new proposal is for an “underground private treatment plant” for sewage, which Mr Vaughan-Harries said would be “much more economical and sustainable”.

The plans have been criticised by Twyn Carno ward councillor Carl Cuss, who has lodged an objection with the local authority.

Cllr Cuss alleges the current aviary is the same structure as another portable cabin that council planners previously ordered to be removed from the site.

He also claims the proposal for an underground sewage treatment plant is “an unacceptable risk to the water environment” and argues development of the site should be stopped until each pitch can be connected to the sewer main.

“I feel the time period for this has been left too long and I am concerned about the local environment,” said Cllr Cuss in his objection to the proposals.

Mr Vaughan-Harries was contacted for comment on Cllr Cuss’ claims.

The application is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

