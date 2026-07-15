Travellers leave castle site ahead of festival

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Travellers who’d occupied a castle and country park ahead of a Volkswagen camper van festival have left the site.

They had moved into the grounds of Caldicot Castle and Country Park after being served a notice to move on from the playing fields at the town’s leisure centre.

The group was camped at the playing fields for more than a week, forcing Caldicot Comprehensive School to cancel its sports day.

Monmouthshire County Council, which owns the castle, said it would follow similar steps to those it had taken after travellers set up what it called an “unauthorised encampment” at the leisure centre playing fields as it considered what action to take over the use of the castle grounds before the travellers left at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, July 14.

Since the travellers moved on Newport-based football club Albion Rovers FC confirmed caravans and vehicles had moved onto its playing fields at Kimberley Park, off Malpas Road, forcing the club to close the site until further notice.

The Dubs at the Castle festival is going ahead as planned, from 5pm on Thursday, July 16, but the encampment caused disruption to the preparation and set back organisers efforts to prepare the site for the three day festival that features classic camper vans as well as live music.

Caldicot Castle Labour councillor Rachell Garrick said she was pleased the VW event can go ahead as planned but concerned at a lack of authorised sites for travellers.

She said: “There was a voluntary exodus by the travellers from the castle last night, followed by another over night stay at the Caerwent training base. I believe they have now moved on to Newport.

“Sadly this is an issue being shifted from place to place as attempts to provide adequate sites are always resisted, resulting in difficult situations for residents and the Travelling community.”

Monmouthshire County Council said the Dubs at the Castle festival is going ahead as scheduled and festival organisers have been able to access the castle grounds and set up.

The council is still estimating costs of clean up operations, and any repairs, to both the leisure centre and castle grounds.