Travellers warned of disruption to rail services over bank holiday weekend

Travellers are being warned of disruption to services at a rail operator over the bank holiday weekend because of a strike by workers.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at CrossCountry will take industrial action on Saturday and Bank Holiday Monday.

The company said it will run a reduced timetable over the weekend, with no services on the Saturday.

Services on Sunday are likely to be subject to cancellations across all CrossCountry routes.

Passengers are advised not to travel on Saturday and to travel on either side of the bank holiday weekend, or claim a full refund.

“If you do decide to travel over the August bank holiday weekend please check your journey,” said the company.

An RMT spokesperson said: “Our members have voted strongly in favour of industrial action, and we are seeking further talks with management to bring about a negotiated settlement.”

“Very limited” service

Union sources said the dispute centres on claims that CrossCountry has failed to honour agreements on staffing, safety, and pay.

CrossCountry added that a “very limited” service will operate on Monday between 0800 and 1800, and passengers are advised to check their journeys before departing and expect all services to be busy.

Specific journey details will be available on its website, but there will be no CrossCountry service between Birmingham, Reading and the South Coast, and no service between Leicester, Cambridge and Stansted Airport.

There will only be a very limited service to the South West and north of York.

On Monday, planned engineering work in the West Midlands will also impact the CrossCountry services that do run, meaning some journeys will take longer.

Disappointment

Shiona Rolfe, CrossCountry’s managing director, said: “We are disappointed for our passengers that the RMT has announced strikes on Saturday and Monday.

“It is hugely disappointing to not operate any services on Saturday, knowing the inevitable disruption to many of our passengers’ journeys over the bank holiday weekend.

“We are committed to reaching an agreement with the RMT and remain available to continue talks.”

– National Express said it is boosting capacity on its intercity services over the bank holiday weekend in response to the industrial action.

The coach operator is adding 9,000 extra seats on routes including Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Bolton, Cardiff, Hull, London, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield, Swansea and Wolverhampton.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

