TrawsCymru group ticket returns for the Summer

TrawsCymru is bringing back its popular group ticket for a limited time, offering families and small groups an opportunity to explore Wales for less.

For just £8.20, customers can explore their local area or go on day trips at an affordable price, presenting new opportunities for everyone to discover Wales.

The offer is available for up to two adults and four children under 16 between 20 July to 30 August 2025.

Exploration

Huw Morgan, Head of Integrated Transport and Bus Network Development said: “I am very happy to see the group ticket return for 2025 giving people affordable public travel options that help to encourage exploration and to have unforgettable summer experiences across Wales, and I hope people take full advantage of it.”

TrawsCymru passengers can also benefit from a number of other promotions, including 50% off first time app purchases, a limited-time 50% off discount on the T6, and £1 fares to Pen y Fan. A separate terms and conditions apply for each offer.

To find out about events and attractions you can explore by bus, visit the TrawsCymru website.

T&Cs

Terms and conditions for group ticket: Valid for 1 day

Up to 2 adults and 4 children under 16 years old

Only valid on one route and not transferable to other TrawsCymru routes

Available for the summer holidays between 20 July and 30 August 2025

We reserve the right to withdraw this offer at any time

Not to be used in conjunction with any other offer

App tickets must be purchased before travel Group day tickets – Transport for Wales

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

