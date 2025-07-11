TrawsCymru T1 and T1X: New evening buses and improved Sunday connection

TrawsCymru T1 and T1X bus services are set to see a series of enhancements, with Transport for Wales (TfW) announcing new evening journeys and improved Sunday rail connections.

These changes are part of our ongoing commitment to delivering more flexible, reliable, and integrated public transport services across Wales.

New evening journeys include the T1 Service from Carmarthen, with new departures at 18:00 and 20:00 and from Aberystwyth with new departures at 19:35 and 22:35

An extra T1X Service from Aberystwyth will see a new Sunday-only express departure at 20:35.

Alignment

The updated T1 timetable now offers better alignment with Sunday rail services at Carmarthen, making it easier for passengers to connect between bus and train services for longer-distance travel.

These enhancements are designed to support a wide range of travel needs from commuting and education to leisure and tourism, while promoting sustainable transport options throughout the region.

The enhanced T1 services will go live from 20 July complementing the recently announced changes to the T5 and from 31 August will be further enhanced with the launch of a new Aberystwyth–Aberaeron Day Ticket, allowing unlimited travel on both the T1 and T5 services.

Community engagement

Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration at TfW commented: “Having engaged with the community along this route and listened to their feedback, we are pleased to be able to introduce these improvements, which reflect our commitment to making public transport more accessible and better connected.

“Whether you’re travelling for work, study, or leisure, these changes make it easier to get where you need to go—especially in the evenings and on weekends.”

Passengers can view the updated timetables, buy tickets and plan their journeys via our website: https://traws.cymru/en

Or download the TrawsCymru mobile app which enables you to buy tickets, track your bus and even see how much carbon you’ve saved.

