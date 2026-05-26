TrawsCymru T6 timetable changes set to improve service reliability

Timetable improvements are being introduced to the Transport for Wales TrawsCymru T6 service to improve punctuality and the overall reliability of the service.

The changes to the T6 service that operates between Swansea and Brecon will come into effect from Saturday 31 May 2026 by addressing the challenges of afternoon peak time traffic and evening journeys.

The decision follows extensive monitoring of the route, which links key communities across South and Mid Wales. Transport for Wales identified that targeted adjustments during high congestion periods would significantly improve the overall punctuality of the service.

Mark Jacobs, Senior Planning and Development Manager for TrawsCymru said, “We’ve listened to customer feedback and closely reviewed how the T6 service operates during the busiest parts of the day.

“By making targeted changes to afternoon and evening journeys, we can reduce the impact of congestion and help services run more reliably for everyone who depends on them.”

Transport for Wales continues to review services across the TrawsCymru network to ensure they meet customer needs and provide dependable public transport across Wales.

Customers are encouraged to check the updated timetable before travelling from 31 May, using the TrawsCymru website, or mobile app.

Updated timetables can be found on the TrawsCymru website: https://traws.cymru/en