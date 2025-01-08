Treasury Committee probes whether Lifetime Isa is still fit for purpose in 2025

The Treasury Committee is seeking views on whether the Lifetime Isa is still fit for purpose in 2025.

Lifetime Isas (Lisas) help people save for their first home – if the property costs £450,000 or less – or their retirement.

Withdrawing cash for any other reason, unless someone is terminally ill, can trigger a penalty.

Savers face a charge of 25% for making an unauthorised withdrawal.

The account was introduced in 2016, but there have been calls to overhaul its design.

The £450,000 property purchase cap for first-time buyers has attracted criticism, with house prices having surged in recent years.