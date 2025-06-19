Treasury minister tells Welsh MP to ‘be more grateful’ for rail funding
Emily Price
A treasury minister has told a Welsh MP he should be “a little bit more grateful” for the railway funding Wales received in the UK Government’s recent spending review.
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones made the comment in the House of Commons on Thursday (June 19).
It came in response to a question from Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick who said it was “insulting” to say Wales was being given a fair deal when it came to rail funding.
The Liberal Democrat said: “We know that we have been cheated out of billions of pounds due to the classification of several projects as England and Wales Projects.
“Wales is only getting five railway stations between Newport and Cardiff.
“That’s hardly national renewal is it? So, will he bet on Wales and commit to projects outside of that belt across mid Wales and west Wales or the electrification of the north and south Wales?”
‘Grateful’
Responding the treasure minister said there was a “key difference” under the Labour Government as under the last government “Wales didn’t get a penny”.
He said: “Under this government working with the government in Wales, not only have you got the largest real terms increase in spending in Wales since devolution began, you’ve got £455 for rail infrastructure, nearly £130m for coal tip safety and many many other thing.
“This is the benefit of two Labour governments working together to deliver for the people of Wales.”
Pointing at Chadwick across the Commons chamber, Darren Jones added: “He might want to be a little bit more grateful in future.”
A sharp intake of breath could be heard from assembled MPs in response to the treasury minister’s comment.
‘Insulting’
David Chadwick described the tense exchange as “downright insulting” and “gobsmackingly arrogant” and ‘indicative of Labour’s ongoing disregard for the deep-rooted structural inequalities that have left Wales persistently short-changed on rail investment’.
Under the spending review, Wales’s share of rail funding was significantly less than regions with smaller populations – such as Manchester which was allocated £2.5 billion.
Labour ministers have claimed the cash compensates for previous underinvestment – but transport experts have disputed that assertion.
The Liberal Democrats say that with no reforms to the funding model, Wales is set to remain at a “disadvantage” – particularly as major projects like East-West Rail proceed in England without any corresponding funding for Wales.
This is unlike the arrangements in place for Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Funding
There are warnings that this disparity could deepen now that HS2 has been delayed beyond 2033 – requiring multiple further rounds of funding.
Under the current system, this will continue to exclude consequential payments to Wales for its own transport projects.
Welsh Liberal Democrat Westminster Spokesperson David Chadwick said: “This was a gobsmackingly arrogant response from the Minister that just shows how out of touch Labour are with Wales.
“Labour has given Wales absolute crumbs when it comes to rail funding in this Spending Review and totally failed to address the structural problems leading to this injustice, yet the Minister says we should be grateful for the scraps they’ve offered us. It’s simply unbelievable.
“The Welsh Liberal Democrats will continue to fight for fair infrastructure funding for Wales so we can build an economy that supports our communities, even in the face of fierce opposition from Labour.”
When Starmer took over the Labour Party anyone slightly left of center told you what would happen once the Nu New 0.2 Labour Party got into power. We were all accused of being tory enablers and policy would change once they got into power.
Well we are nearly a year into them taking power and the change they offered was the colour of the boot on our necks.
From this today to attacks on the most vulnerable in society. This government are an utter disgrace.
I hope everyone on Cymru who still supports them hangs their head in shame.
They really don’t want Labour to win in Wales next year it seems. Can’t help wondering if he’s even heard an election is happening. Not that I’m recommending bribery, but effectively shouting “we don’t care about you” seems a bizarre strategy
When are we going to learn relying on England hasn’t got us anywhere. We need to stand on our own we have enough leverages to have a good deal for an independent wales. This is the only way we can build a world class economy and start building and planning our own mega projects
We should me more grateful what a cheek sums up an English attitude same as English Tories WE ARE NOT A BLOODY COLONY OF THE ENGLAND we are a country which is part of the Disunited Kingdom and more and more of us in Wales want out of the bloody U K
Annibyniaeth nawr!
i dont speak my mother tongue as well as you to my shame but am tring by having Welsh lessons in night school at 75 my brain is not that sharp nowadays but INDEPENDENCE NOW i am afraid will take a little longer i hope i can live long enough to see it WATER IS GOING TO BE IN SHORT SUPPLY IN THE COMING YEARS and you know what they will want our water
This is the trouble with Treasury Ministers, they think it is their own money to dole out as they see fit. Mark Barry has set out what needs to be spent where for the greatest affect, it is worth a look https://swalesmetroprof.blog/2025/06/04/the-csr-wales-rail-investment/
The Republic of Ireland is a much stronger economy than Wales based on Purchasing Power Parity; since their 2006 economic crash they have focused Dublin as being a financial hub based on low taxes, with a dreadful rail service. Wales cannot compete as a low tax regime due to Westminster setting tax policies BUT Wales can benefit from a work from anywhere culture and the Senedd / Chambers – Wales should be attracting organisations to relocate to Wales from expensive regions such as London and open offices next to Integrated Transport hubs such as Port Talbot Parkway, Rhyl and in… Read more »
Would he dare say that to the Scots or Northern Irish? Its about time we as a nation stood up for ourselves, demanded respect and stopped being treated as a second class nation by accepting scraps.
The arrogance of UK Labour. They gave the English North £6.5 billion for rail infrastructure , the whole of Wales a poultry £450 million over a 10 year period, and they say we should be grateful? I hate Labour with a passion! 😡
A breathtakingly arrogant comment and which perfectly sums up the contemptuous colonialist attitude to Wales of the british chauvinist UK labour party (and its poodle in Wales that masquerades under the name ‘Welsh labour’).
Please stop insulting poodles. They don’t deserve continual comparison with poor examples of the human race
Fair funding should be a legally binding requirement, externally audited by a trusted independent third party.
When I worked in London I was forever being told that I should be “grateful” for living under England’s protective, and extremely generous, wing. Patriarchal poppycock! How long must we put up with this?
The Lib Dems were in a coalition government at the effing time HS2 was designated ‘england Wales’! Rank opportunism. At least plaid have consistently voted against HS2. In any case, it’s clear Westminster are allocating projects based on some basic form of a business case. What is his plan? Just ask for money with no end game?
Maybe the Chief Secretary to the Treasury should be more grateful to the taxpayers of Wales who send their hard earned cash to him in London? We are being taken for a ride by Labour, and it’s not on new rail lines.
I wouldn’t worry: Darren Jones’s slack grip on reality was demonstrated in spectacular fashion on Question Time last week.