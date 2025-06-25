Tredegar man groomed child for drugs gang

A Tredegar man will spend three years behind bars after admitting to ‘grooming, befriending and exploiting’ a 14-year-old in order to sell drugs.

Tyler Barnsley, 18, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday 25 June after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs, and a modern-day slavery offence.

An investigation led by neighbourhood police officers in Blaenau Gwent found Barnsley to be supplying class A and B drugs in the borough – and using a vulnerable 14-year-old to run them to buyers.

Barnsley, from Tredegar, was first arrested on Sunday 27 September 2024 by officers investigating suspected drug supply and modern-day slavery offences in the borough.

Drug paraphernalia

During the raid, officers found and seized bags of cannabis, a knife, drug paraphernalia including scales – and a mobile phone that later revealed the extent of Barnsley’s manipulation of a local teen.

This was the first of two warrants targeting the 18-year-old.

PC Connor Jones, officer in the case, said: “Our work following the first search revealed a raft of messages on a seized mobile device showing Barnsley befriended a local teen, paid him in drugs, vapes and meals at restaurants before pressuring him into running drugs in the borough.

“The phone also included ‘text bombs’ advertising the sale of cannabis, messages regarding cocaine and more.”

The court heard how Barnsley had ignored a child abduction warning notice which he had been served regarding the 14-year-old boy.

On approaching his house ahead of a second warrant on 24 November, officers witnessed Barnsley attempting to conceal a mobile phone.

After entering the property, officers eventually recovered the phone, before arresting Barnsley again and seizing multiple bags containing cannabis.

Lured

PC Jones added: “We’re committed to identifying offenders, putting them behind bars, but also protecting children and preventing them from being lured into a life of crime.

“Securing charges for modern-day slavery offences is still relatively rare, but we will not hesitate to put this legislation to use as part of our focus on protecting vulnerable people.

“While some might think four years isn’t a substantial gap in terms of age, there’s a huge gap in maturity, and Barnsley exploited this for his own gain.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank every officer and external partner who was involved in this investigation. We all do our job to make a positive impact on the community we serve and, for me, this sends a real message to those who think about exploiting vulnerable people for their criminal gains.”

Louisa Robertson of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Tyler Barnsley knew he was recruiting a child into his dangerous criminal activities, showing no concern for the child’s welfare and only thinking of himself and his drug profits.

“The investigation by Gwent Police allowed the Crown Prosecution Service to present a strong case, resulting in Barnsley’s guilty pleas.

“Using children to profit from criminal activities is abhorrent, and the Crown Prosecution Service will prosecute those who do so whenever our legal test is met.”

