Tree felling to remove larch trees in Ogwen Valley

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is starting work to fell and manage trees at Braichmelyn, Ogwen Valley.

Harvesting of larch and spruce trees will take place along the footpath at the back of Braichmelyn, near Bethesda.

The larch are at risk of becoming infected with Phytophthora Ramorum, commonly known as larch disease.

The area of larch measures just over a hectare and a half and during the operation NRW will also be thinning trees in a 10ha area behind nearby houses.

Selectively removing poorly formed trees, oppressed trees and burnt trees will make room for healthier trees to continue developing.

Protected species

Harvesting operations will take full account of the presence of, and possible impact on any protected species, and their habitat.

Red squirrels and pine marten have been sighted locally over the years so we will be working outside of the breeding season, from October until the end of January, with preparation work starting in August.

No felling or haulage will take place at weekends or public holidays.

Reducing impact

Kath McNulty, NRW’s Team Leader for Forest Operations in North West Wales, said: “During this work we will reduce the impact on the local community as much as possible.

“Our priority is to keep everyone safe, and we are asking members of the public to follow any signage in place during the work.

“Braichmelyn forest covers a total of 237 hectares and a number of local residents still remember the trees being planted in the 1970s.

“We would like to thank everyone in advance for their cooperation.”

Timber produced from this operation will be sold through the Welsh Government’s procurement website Sell to Wales.

If you have any enquiries regarding this work, please contact North West Wales’ Forest Operations Team on 0300 065 3735 or email [email protected]

